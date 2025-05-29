Nuggets President Agrees With Nikola Jokic on Major Issue
The Denver Nuggets came the closest of any team in the Western Conference to knocking off the Oklahoma City Thunder. To Nikola Jokić, it didn't matter.
"I mean we didn’t (win a championship)," he said following his team's Game 7 loss, "so, obviously we can’t."
Jokić was blunt, but considering Denver's inability to reach the Western Conference Finals since winning a title in 2023, his statement was fair. And as far as he was concerned, there was one primary factor at play: depth.
"We definitely need it," Jokić explained. "It seems like the teams that have longer rotations, longer bench, are the ones who are winning."
Jokić's stellar season helped the Nuggets to be as competitive as they were, and despite his second-place finish in Most Valuable Player Award voting, it was largely successful. But heading into the offseason, Denver's top brass made clear it was listening to its star.
"I heard Jokić's comments loud and clear," Nuggets president Josh Kroenke said. "I think that I was thinking that before those words came out of his mouth. Just in how the playoffs, if you're watching the games, you can see yourself, as well as watching our games."
According to Kroenke, no reset will be needed for the Nuggets. But there will be a need to evalaute the talent surrounding Jokić and Jamal Murray. That was also made clear.
"If you ask us, there’s a firm belief that they can achieve their ultimate goal," Kroenke said. "Can they achieve that as currently constructed? I think the answer, as (Jokić) said after the playoffs ended, was obviously no.
"We need to take a hard look at how we can raise our ceiling going forward."