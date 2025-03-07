Inside The Nuggets

Phoenix Suns Make Roster Move Before Nuggets Game

The Phoenix Suns have made a roster move ahead of their contest versus the Denver Nuggets

Liam Willerup

Feb 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) puts up a layup against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Suns entered the 2024-25 NBA season with high expectations, especially after the performances from both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant during the 2024 Paris Olympics. To start the season, it looked promising as they got out to a 9-2 record as additions such as Tyus Jones looked like exactly what they were missing.

Flash forward, the Suns are now 29-33 and are in jeopardy of missing out of the play-in tournament as they hold the 11th seed in the Western Conference. Set to face off against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, the Suns have decided to make a roster move regarding one of their top young players.

The Suns have sent down 2024 second-round pick Oso Ighodaro to their G League affiliate, the Valley Suns. Ighodaro spent four years with Marquette before joining the Suns this season, where he has appeared in 44 games and earned two starts.

While Ighodaro's minutes have been cut as of late, he played a role for the team earlier in the season and still has plenty to develop in his game. Additionally, the rise in play from both Bol Bol and Mason Plumlee, alongside mid-season acquisition Nick Richards, has pushed Ighodaro out of the picture.

Suns center Oso Ighodaro
Jan 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro (4) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. EST between the Nuggets and Suns on Friday, as Denver looks to keep pace with the surging Los Angeles Lakers.

Liam Willerup
