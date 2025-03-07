Phoenix Suns Make Roster Move Before Nuggets Game
The Phoenix Suns entered the 2024-25 NBA season with high expectations, especially after the performances from both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant during the 2024 Paris Olympics. To start the season, it looked promising as they got out to a 9-2 record as additions such as Tyus Jones looked like exactly what they were missing.
Flash forward, the Suns are now 29-33 and are in jeopardy of missing out of the play-in tournament as they hold the 11th seed in the Western Conference. Set to face off against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, the Suns have decided to make a roster move regarding one of their top young players.
The Suns have sent down 2024 second-round pick Oso Ighodaro to their G League affiliate, the Valley Suns. Ighodaro spent four years with Marquette before joining the Suns this season, where he has appeared in 44 games and earned two starts.
While Ighodaro's minutes have been cut as of late, he played a role for the team earlier in the season and still has plenty to develop in his game. Additionally, the rise in play from both Bol Bol and Mason Plumlee, alongside mid-season acquisition Nick Richards, has pushed Ighodaro out of the picture.
Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. EST between the Nuggets and Suns on Friday, as Denver looks to keep pace with the surging Los Angeles Lakers.
