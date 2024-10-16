Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook Reunites With Ex-Teammate During Nuggets-Thunder

The Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder played an NBA preseason game on Tuesday.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder are playing an NBA preseason game on Tuesday night. Denver enters this game winless on the preseason, having dropped their first three exhibition games.

Oklahoma City entered this game 2-1 on the preseason. The Nuggets did not play Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, or Russell Westbrook in this game. Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. were all in the starting lineup for Denver. 

While Westbrook is not suited up to play in this game, he is on the bench supporting his teammates. Sharing a moment with Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, Westbrook reunited with his former teammate.

Westbrook and Hartenstein were teammates with the Houston Rockets during the 2019-20 season. This season was another big one for Westbrook, as he averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists en route to All-NBA honors.

Hartenstein appeared in just 23 games for the Rockets that year, averaging 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game.

Houston Rockets center Isaiah Hartenstein with guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook against the Brooklyn Nets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Hartenstein was signed by Oklahoma City in free agency this summer, agreeing to a three-year, $87M contract with the franchise after two seasons with the New York Knicks.

Appearing in 157 games (57 starts) for New York, Hartenstein averaged 6.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in just 22.4 minutes per game. For reference, these numbers translate to 10.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per 36 minutes.

Many felt Oklahoma City won the offseason with their additions of Hartenstein and Alex Caruso.

