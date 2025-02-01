Russell Westbrook Ruled OUT in Nuggets vs 76ers
The Denver Nuggets traveled to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, looking to break a dreadful three-game losing streak against an underwhelming Philly squad.
The 76ers are just 19-27 on the season, sitting outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Missing Paul George and Joel Embiid for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets was expected to give Denver a huge advantage, but the 76ers have held tight.
The 76ers trailed by just three at the end of the third quarter, largely due to impressive performances from Tyrese Maxey and Guerschon Yabusele. The Nuggets are getting strong performances from Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, and Michael Porter Jr., but a massive injury might hold them back.
After getting subbed out with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, standout point guard Russell Westbrook officially got ruled out for the night with a left hamstring tightness.
Westbrook played just 22 minutes, tallying 4 points, 7 assists, and 2 steals on 2-3 shooting, but racked up 6 turnovers.
Despite an off-night from Westbrook offensively, the nine-time NBA All-Star has improved his all-around game, to where he makes a huge difference on the defensive end and does the intangibles at an elite level.
Denver not having Westbrook on the court to close out the tight game could certainly hurt them, and they have to hope the hamstring injury does not sideline him longer than Friday night.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player