Russell Westbrook’s Alley-Oop Dunk in Nuggets-Jazz Goes Viral

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook started in Jamal Murray's absence.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) against Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are without star point guard Jamal Murray who entered concussion protocol in the second half of Friday night’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz, Murray is not yet cleared to return.

17-year NBA veteran Russell Westbrook received the start at point guard on Saturday in Murray’s absence. Westbrook has plenty of experience starting at the NBA level, as this is his 1,040th career start in 1,168 career games.

In the first half of this game against Utah, Westbrook threw down an alley-oop dunk that has been going viral on social media.

Via Nuggets on Instagram: “Russ getting up! ⬆️”

This video from the Nuggets tallied over 100,000 views in the first hour after it was posted. One of the most popular players in the NBA, Westbrook’s highlights regularly go viral on social media.

The Nuggets signed Westbrook in free agency this summer after the nine-time NBA All-Star was bought out by the Jazz following a trade with the LA Clippers. Westbrook spent two seasons with the Clippers after his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Primarily serving as Murray’s backup, Westbrook is a capable spot starter for Denver whenever they need him to step into that role. It has been an up and down start to the season for Denver, but they have a new-look team that’ll need some time to build chemistry together.

