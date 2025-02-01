Russell Westbrook's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Hornets
After defeating the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers in a thriller last night, the Denver Nuggets have to face off against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night in a back-to-back.
Unfortunately, the Nuggets didn't come out of Friday night's game against the 76ers completely unscathed. The team saw Westbrook exit the game and not return.
The talented guard left Friday’s game early with a hamstring injury which has even been mentioned as “brutal” by fans of the Nuggets. Westbrook was reported to have left hamstring tightness during the game and was ruled out as the game continued.
The Denver Nuggets have officially ruled Westbrook out against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night due to a hamstring injury.
Through 48 games this season, Westbrook has averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds on 48/33/64 shooting from the field. Since moving to the team's starting lineup, he's been a crucial part of the Nuggets' success. Beyond just the stats, Westbrook has been a huge boost of energy for the Nuggets all season.
Westbrook has started in 27 games for the Denver Nuggets this season, which could be attributed to the team's recent success. Without Westbrook in the starting lineup, the Nuggets will likely go back to the original starting lineup from the start of the season that includes Christian Braun.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. EST on Saturday night.
