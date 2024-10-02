Russell Westbrook's Response to 'Triple-Double Race' With Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles with 199. Westbrook has averaged a triple-double four separate times in his career, which is also an NBA record.
Westbrook has tallied a triple-double every year of his career outside of the lockdown-shortened 2011-12 season. The nine-time NBA All-Star will become the first player in league history to 200 triple-doubles with his next one.
With his minutes significantly limited last season, Westbrook tallied just one triple-double which came in his final start of the season. Defeating the Phoenix Suns without Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, Westbrook led the Clippers to victory with 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists.
Westbrook has 69 more triple-doubles than the closest active player, who happens to be his new teammate Nikola Jokic. When asked if he and Jokic have spoken about this “triple-double race” Westbrook said they have not.
“No we have not,” Westbrook said. “Have not had a conversation about it. I don’t know if there’s a race or not, but we have not talked about it at all. Nikola is the best player in the world and he’s playing at the highest level. All we care about, and he would tell you the same, is winning basketball games.”
A three-time league MVP, Jokic has averaged 24 triple doubles per season the last three seasons. Still just 29 years old, Jokic has a chance to reach 200 triple-doubles, but Westbrook will have likely added more of his own by that time.
