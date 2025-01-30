Tom Thibodeau's Blunt Statement After Nuggets-Knicks
Losers of two in a row, the Denver Nuggets entered Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night looking to end their poor run of play and turn it around with a marquee win against the New York Knicks. With Aaron Gordon inserted back into the starting lineup, Denver had hoped he'd help avoid a three-game losing streak.
Unfortunately for Denver fans, New York continued their dominant offensive run with their third-straight game of 120 or more points with the 122-112 victory over the Nuggets. While Gordon did play well in his return to the Nugget starting lineup, Jalen Brunson stole the show with a 30-point and 15-assist outing. After the game, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made sure the media knew he's always looking to improve.
"It's a good win. We don't want to get carried away with ourselves," Thibodeau said. "We'll enjoy it but there's things that we have to continue to improve upon. I think these are all good tests for us, because it tells us exactly where we are and what we have to work on to get better and not to be satisfied."
New York's win over the Nuggets extends their winning streak to five games, with a chance to extend it to six when the Los Angeles Lakers visit them on Saturday.
Now losers of three straight, the Nuggets will head up to Philadelphia on Friday as they'll look to add their first win on their five-game road trip against the 76ers.
