The Denver Nuggets are coming off their two best wins of the season to date, as they were able to narrowly take down the Boston Celtics on Wednesday before beating the Houston Rockets in a high-scoring NBA Cup matchup on Friday. Now, they sit in sixth place in the Western Conference, their highest standing of the season so far, with a 9-5 record.

On Sunday afternoon, they will face a struggling Chicago Bulls team to kick off a challenging stretch where they'll play seven of their next eight games on the road. Fortunately, the Nuggets have had some success away from home this season with a 5-2 record, and Sunday's matchup against the Bulls should be favorable.

Nuggets injury report

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (1) drives against Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets continue to deal with just one notable absence: Julian Strawther. The backup guard has yet to suit up for Denver this season after suffering a knee sprain in one of their preseason games, but he should be inching closer to a return if his initial six-week return window remains accurate. Denver's full injury report:

Julian Strawther - OUT (left knee sprain)

The Nuggets have survived without Strawther through their first 14 games, with a confident second-unit backcourt of Tyus Jones and DeMar DeRozan, but they could certainly use his three-point expertise. Denver ranks 28th in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (10.6) and 29th in three-point attempts (30.9), as it is no secret they could use a boost from beyond the arc.

Until Strawther returns, though, they will continue to look for ways to win without being dangerous from deep. They have obviously found success recently, winning six of their last eight games and eight of their last 11, so we should see them keep it up in Chicago.

Bulls injury report

Nov 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) is escorted off the court after an injury during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To give the Nuggets a further advantage, the Bulls are banged up for Sunday's matchup. Chicago has listed three starters on their injury report against the Nuggets, headlined by leading scorer Norman Powell and star rookie Caleb Wilson. Chicago's full injury report:

Jalen Smith - PROBABLE (gastrointestinal illness)

Patrick Williams - PROBABLE (left thumb sprain)

Norman Powell - QUESTIONABLE (right hamstring strain)

Caleb Wilson - OUT (right metacarpal fracture)

If Powell misses Sunday's game, the Bulls will be without both of their leading scorers. For a team that already struggles, these absences would obviously hurt. However, the Bulls have been surprisingly successful recently. In their last five games, all without Wilson, they are 3-2, including an upset road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Just because the Bulls are dealing with some injuries does not mean the Nuggets can take them lightly, especially with guys like Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis still available to make a difference. We should see the Nuggets leave Chicago with a win on Sunday night, but the Bulls could give them some unexpected trouble.

The Nuggets and Bulls are set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. MT in Chicago.

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