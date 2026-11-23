The Denver Nuggets hit the road after a three-game homestand on Sunday to face the Chicago Bulls, and we can confidently say that the United Center fans got their money's worth. The Nuggets ultimately took down the Bulls 151-145 in an overtime thriller for the highest-scoring game of the NBA season, which featured seven players scoring 20+ points and two players recording triple-doubles.

The Nuggets have now won three straight games, and even though the Bulls exposed Denver's defense by scoring 145 points, the Nuggets delivered with a win. After the game, star point guard Jamal Murray talked about what worked for the Nuggets in this nail-biting win.

"I just think we executed down the stretch and locked in on defense and just made whatever shot they're going to take tough, even though they still made some tough ones," Murray said. "Just staying with it, especially on the road. Got to nip the runs in the bud, and I think we did a good job of just reacting to those."

Sunday's game was very back and forth, but there were some runs on both sides that could've defined the game. When the Nuggets seemed to have figured things out, the Bulls went on a 14-3 run late in the fourth quarter to take the lead, before things ultimately went to overtime, where the Nuggets started on an 8-0 run.

As Murray said, they executed when it mattered most, and even though it was an overall poor defensive performance, they got stops when needed. This was not a pretty game by the Nuggets, but it was the kind of hard-fought win they needed to show they were capable of.

Denver's "next play" mindset

In a game where they give up 145 points, it is obvious they cannot dwell on whatever lapses they made on the defensive end. After being outscored by ten points in the fourth quarter, Murray says the Nuggets had a "next play" mentality heading into overtime, as they knew they had to focus on the remaining game rather than on the lapses they had just made down the stretch.

"It's just a next-play kind of mentality. We can complain or talk about what happened the play before, but the fact was that we're going into overtime where we have five minutes to win the game. I think we just locked our heads around that and were able to out-execute."

Oct 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets are not only on a three-game winning streak, but they have won three big games, all in different ways. In their win over the Boston Celtics, the Nuggets completed a 17-point comeback where the defense stepped up big time in the second half. In their win over the Houston Rockets, both teams were firing offensively, but the Nuggets' defense stepped up in the fourth quarter to seal it. And, of course, in Sunday's win in Chicago, the Nuggets simply outscored a scorching Bulls offense.

The Nuggets continue to find ways to succeed this season, winning nine of their last 12 games, and things are undoubtedly trending in the right direction for this team, which many fans started to count out after the first few games.

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