3 Promising Takeaways From Nuggets' Win vs. Timberwolves
After losing their 2025-26 season opener, the Denver Nuggets have since picked up consecutive wins to move to 2-1 early in their new campaign. The Nuggets scraped out a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, picking up a huge road victory with a final score of 127-114.
Sure, this was a game that Denver was expected to win since the Timberwolves were playing without superstar guard Anthony Edwards, but there are still a few key takeaways from the much-needed victory on Monday.
Nuggets break the dreadful curse
The Nuggets have lost each of their last six games against the Timberwolves heading into Monday's matchup, with the losing streak dating back to the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals.
The Timberwolves even swept their season series against the Nuggets last season, but Denver was able to take advantage of an Edwards-less Minnesota team on Monday. The Timberwolves still put up a good fight with Edwards sidelined, with Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels combining for 49 points. However, the Nuggets' dominant third quarter got the job done, outscoring Minnesota 45-29.
Jamal Murray is on track to have a career season
Jamal Murray has caught some flak in previous seasons for slow starts, as he typically takes a while to get warmed up every year, but his 2025-26 campaign has been much different. Murray has already been on a tear through the first two games of the season, but he was on another level in Monday's win.
Murray finished the night with 43 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 16-29 shooting from the field and 5-9 from beyond the arc.
Murray is already in playoff form just three games into the regular season, which could not be a better sign for the Nuggets. Last season, Murray did not have a game over 30 points until December 28, so him getting hot enough to drop 43 while it is still October is a rare, but optimistic, sight for the star point guard.
If Murray can keep this play up, not only should he be in line for his first career All-Star appearance, but it would also help the Nuggets cement themselves as a top-two team in the West.
Tim Hardaway Jr. finally comes through
Of course, Nikola Jokic's wildly efficient triple-double could have been a major takeaway from Monday's game, but that type of play is normal from the three-time MVP. Instead, let's shift our focus to the sparkplug off the bench.
The Nuggets signed veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. this offseason, but the 33-year-old was underwhelming through his first two games with Denver, combining for just 14 points on 5-14 shooting. Well, on Monday, he finally found his rhythm.
In Monday's win, Hardaway Jr. finished with 20 points and three assists on 7-11 shooting from the field and 4-6 from deep. Sure, it took him a few games to truly make his mark as a Nugget, but if Denver can get this version of him more consistently, their bench unit will be much more dangerous.
The Nuggets will look to build on the momentum of Monday's win on Wednesday in a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.