Nuggets Gain Huge Advantage in Injury Report vs. Timberwolves
After splitting their first two games of the 2025-26 season, the Denver Nuggets are heading into game three against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Of course, the Timberwolves have had Denver's number recently, from sending them home in the 2024 playoffs to sweeping them 4-0 in their 2024-25 regular season series, giving the Nuggets a chance to make a statement on Monday.
Not only are the Nuggets a much different team than years past, but they have also gained a significant advantage over the Timberwolves heading into Monday's matchup.
Anthony Edwards' status vs. Nuggets
Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards exited their game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday after just three minutes of action, and they received some unfortunate news as they head into the second leg of a back-to-back. Edwards is now expected to miss the next two weeks with a right hamstring strain, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday.
Edwards has dominated the Nuggets, as he averaged 31.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in Minnesota's four wins against Denver last season. The 24-year-old star also got off to a hot start this season, scoring 72 points through his first two games, and this new injury is a major blow for Minnesota's short-term success.
The Timberwolves noted two other statuses on their injury report, as Rob Dillingham and Roc Zikarsky are both available, but will be playing with face masks as they deal with facial injuries.
Nuggets' injury fortune continues
Of course, Edwards' injury already gives the Nuggets a significant advantage over the Timberwolves, but Denver's own health continues to provide an edge. The Nuggets have had a clean injury report in each of their first two games of the season, and Monday night is no different.
For the third consecutive game to start their 2025-26 campaign, the Nuggets have no injuries to report.
The Timberwolves have beaten the Nuggets in six consecutive matchups dating back to the 2024 playoffs, and this significant health advantage gives Denver a chance to break that streak and pick up a huge win.
The Nuggets and Timberwolves are set to face off at 7:30 p.m. MT in Minnesota on Monday.
