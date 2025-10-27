Anthony Edwards Won’t Play vs. Nuggets After Latest Injury
The Denver Nuggets are set for a huge divisional matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, as two of the Western Conference's top title contenders face off for a rematch of the fiery 2024 Western Conference Semifinals series.
In that series, Anthony Edwards lifted the Timberwolves past the Nuggets, eliminating Denver's chance to repeat as NBA champions. That series certainly fueled a budding rivalry between the Timberwolves and Nuggets, and like any other matchup between these two teams, Monday's game is highly anticipated.
However, the Timberwolves received some painful injury news ahead of Monday's game.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that star guard Anthony Edwards will miss the next two weeks with a right hamstring strain, officially sidelining him for Monday's matchup against the Nuggets.
Edwards, 24, has spent the last handful of seasons cementing himself as one of the top players in the NBA, while his entertaining personality has made him a "next face of the league" candidate. Edwards was on a tear through the first two games of the season, averaging 36.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists with 53.2/50.0/82.4 shooting splits.
However, Minnesota's last outing against the Indiana Pacers created their nightmare scenario. Despite picking up the win, Edwards exited the game after just three minutes and will now be sidelined for at least the next eight games for the Timberwolves.
Nuggets catch a break
Of course, this is very unfortunate for the Timberwolves and the young superstar, but the Nuggets simply need to make the most of the opportunity. Through four matchups last season, the Timberwolves swept the Nuggets, while Edwards averaged 31.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.
The Timberwolves still have some weapons that Denver will have to deal with on Monday night, especially star forward Julius Randle, who will likely give the Nuggets some fits. The Timberwolves will need others to step up in Edwards' absence, but the Nuggets need to capitalize on facing this short-handed Minnesota squad.
The Nuggets and Edwards-less Timberwolves are set to tip off in Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. MT on Monday and will be streaming on Peacock.
