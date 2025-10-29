Inside The Nuggets

Biggest Storyline From Nuggets' 127-114 Win vs. Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets got an incredible performance from star point guard Jamal Murray on Monday night.

Jan 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Jamal Murray (27) talk in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nikola Jokic just opened the season with three straight triple-doubles, joining only Oscar Robertson and former Denver Nugget Russell Westbrook as players to ever start a season that way. He’s up to 167 career triple-doubles (third all-time) after Monday night.

The Nuggets’ offense as a whole is on fire, averaging 130.33 points over the first three games (131, 133, and 127 points scored, respectively).

And, Denver’s depth looks better than ever, with the new additions of Tim Hardaway Jr., Bruce Brown, and Jonas Valanciunas providing the steady backups the team has sorely needed off the bench.

Those are all notable storylines, but I can’t get Jamal Murray’s performance on Monday night out of my head.

Oct 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) talks with head coach David Adelman during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves have become something of a legit Northwest Division rivalry in recent seasons. In fact, the Nuggets didn’t beat the Timberwolves even one time last year.

Jamal Murray's 43-Point Explosion

Facing the Timberwolves (without Anthony Edwards) on the road, Murray delivered a Monday night masterpiece. Murray rained down 43 points, including a jaw-dropping 23 points in the third quarter alone. That third-quarter outburst flipped the script on a Nuggets team that has been struggling after halftime. Denver went into the locker room down 65-57 after being up by as much as 12.

A bad third quarter would have been disastrous for Denver. But Murray came out of that intermission with reckless abandon. He opened the third period with five quick points and drilled a go-ahead three-pointer that put Denver up 79-78. By quarter’s end, the Nuggets (mostly Jamal) had outscored Minnesota 45-29 to turn an eight-point halftime deficit into an eight-point lead going into the fourth. You could see in his eyes how good it felt to play like that against the Wolves. 

Murray was aggressive and efficient, shooting 16-of-29 from the field and sinking five three-pointers. Every time the Nuggets needed a jolt, he provided an electric shock. Even when a 12-point Denver lead shriveled to just three early in the final frame, because of the Canadian star's mojo, the Nuggets answered with a 10-0 run to give them some breathing room.

Of course, Murray’s accomplice, Jokic, quietly notched 25 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists in the win. You know how it goes, just pedestrian, MVP-caliber stuff. Together, Murray and Jokic accounted for 68 (over half) of Denver’s 127 points on the night. 

Murray and Jokic obviously didn’t do it all alone, but it felt like Murray’s energy stirred life into the bench. Tim Hardaway Jr. had a breakout game with his new team, putting 20 points on the board, and Peyton Watson added another 12, draining two much-needed corner threes in the fourth. 

It was certainly a team win with several storylines, but the headline belongs to the Blue Arrow who was simply unstoppable in the Twin Cities. 

Lincoln Hale
LINCOLN HALE

Lincoln Hale is in his first year covering the Denver Nuggets and NBA.

