Nuggets' Jamal Murray Earns NBA Honor After Recent Hot Streak

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray wound up taking home an early season award thanks to a dominant recent stretch of the year in which he's turned things up to another level.

According to a new announcement from the league, Murray has officially landed NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the first week of December, joining Boston Celtics' wing Jaylen Brown for the East as the duo to take home the week's honors.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and Boston Celtics forward-guard Jaylen Brown have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 7 of the 2025-26 season (Dec. 1-7). pic.twitter.com/neorRVFArY — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 8, 2025

Jamal Murray Wins Western Conference Player of the Week

It's a first-ever accomplisment for the Nuggets guard throughout his decade in the NBA thus far, and comes in as the 19th-player in the franchise history to have ever gotten a Western Conference Player of the Week.

For those wondering, Murray's win is the first POTW honor a Nuggets player outside of Jokic has won since Paul Millsap did back in 2018— marking nearly eight years since someone besides the three-time MVP has claimed that hardware in the Mile High.

Dec 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives on Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

But it's become extremely hard to ignore just how well Murray played as of late, and particularly within that first week of December.

During the week, Murray averaged 29.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game while shooting an astounding 59.5% from the field, 62.1% from three, and 92.9% from the free throw line, leading the Nuggets to a 3-1 record throughout.

Murray also ranked fourth in the West for points per game and seventh in assists, even when factoring in one of his nights during the week against the Dallas Mavericks, where he scored 10 points before leaving midgame with an ankle injury.

He would go on to return not long after for their next game against the Indiana Pacers, where he put together a season-high 52 points on the road—the highest scoring mark in the NBA in the entire week, and how he did it might be even more impressive than the number itself.

Murray reached 52 points against Indiana, shooting 19-25 from the field, had a career-high 10 threes on 11 attempts, also with just 4-5 from the free throw line in the process. That made for a True Shooting Percentage of a whopping 95.6%; the sixth most efficient 50-point game in NBA history.

So, it should come as no surprise that Murray found his way to be crowned among the best players in the NBA through the past few days, making for one of the more impressive week-long stretches the league has seen so far this season.

If Murray's first-time All-Star case wasn't already apparent, that chatter will now only be getting louder with an award to show for it. In the event the Nuggets continue to win, and he keeps up anywhere close to the same numbers he's had as of late, Jokic should finally have a running mate from his own team in the All-Star game come February.

