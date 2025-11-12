The Denver Nuggets and nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook weren't able to keep their marriage from last season sustained for this year, as an interesting offseason dictated that both sides had different plans in mind for what his future on the roster may look like for this campaign.

In due time, Westbrook and the Nuggets would part ways, the future Hall of Famer would head to the Sacramento Kings before this season kicked off, and to follow up, there's seemingly been a bit of underlying tension between Westbrook's camp and Denver for how things unfolded over the summer.

But despite how it might have ended, any negative feelings surrounding Westbrook certainly don't linger for Nuggets head coach David Adelman.

Nuggets' David Adelman Holds Tons of Respect for Russell Westbrook

In fact, Adelman gives Westbrook a ton of credit. Not only for his reputation as an all-time, Hall of Fame-level guard, but also for being someone that helped him land the head coaching gig with Denver.

"I know the way it ended up happening in the summer is what it is, and the business is the business. But I only can look at it from a basketball standpoint. For me it's an honor to be around guys like him." Adelman said of Westbrook, via Bennett Durando of The Denver Post.

"First-ballot, unbelievable Hall of Fame players... For me to get this job, have a chance to get this job, guys like him, the way they showed up in the playoffs is a big reason I even had an opportunity to have it."

The fit might've not worked out for one that was bound to last past the bounds of the 2024-25 season, but for the stint that Adelman was able to work with him and utilize his skill set, especially through their 2025 postseason run, he proved to be especially valuable and impactful.

His series vs. the LA Clippers was a key reason for the Nuggets finding the turnout they did in six games. Westbrook averaged 13.8 points a night with 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, and was a core component of Denver's second unit.

Even with that playoff success, though, the Nuggets front office opted to pivot for one reason or another. Westbrook would inevitably decline his player option over the summer for the reason being that Denver "didn't want" him, and now, Adelman's bench rotation in the backcourt turns out to be quite different.

Adelman, though, has clear respect for what Westbrook brought to the table for Denver when he did. Because without him, who knows how the Nuggets' latest playoff results and coaching search would've played out?

