Nuggets Offer Hopeful Injury Update on Julian Strawther

The Denver Nuggets could be seeing one injured piece of their rotation return to the lineup in the very near future, according to head coach David Adelman.

During a recent presser from Adelman, he made note that Strawther had practiced 'hard" in their latest team practice, and is hopeful that he could return vs. the Houston Rockets, or if not, sometime this week.

"He went hard today. I think the hope is that, tomorrow, he checks in with medical, and maybe they give him the pass to go ahead and play tomorrow night. But, I'm very, very hopeful that this week is the week," Adelman said of Strawther, via DNVR.

"And also, we want to make sure it's fully back. So it's not, when he comes out there, he takes one hit, and now he's out for another month. So, it's one of those tedious things where he looks like he could play right now, but this is different from what that is tomorrow. So, we've got to be careful with that, but yeah, I'm hopeful for this week."

Julian Strawther Eyeing Return This Week

Strawther has only played nine games for the Nuggets this season after dealing with a lingering back injury dating back to November.

During that sample size, he's averaged 3.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists on 36.7% shooting from the field, playing just 7.9 minutes a night compared to his average of 21.3 from last season.

Oct 6, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) defends against Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) in the second half at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

The last time he played came during Denver's November 15th matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, leaving the third-year wing out of the picture for about an entire month.

But now it looks like for Strawther, after getting back in the fold for practice and looking good in the eyes of Adelman, there's a good chance for him to re-join the lineup this week, and perhaps as soon as their next game against the Rockets.

If not set to return against Houston, the Nuggets will have another three-day break on the calendar before having their next matchup at home against the Orlando Magic for that next opportunity to add a bit more depth into Denver's rotation.

But nonetheless, it looks like Strawther's status is trending in the right direction after an extended time away, and helps bring some welcomed health into a bit of a beaten-up Nuggets rotation.

