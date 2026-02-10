Lakers Named a Realistic Destination for Nuggets' Rising Star

The Denver Nuggets have been plagued by injuries this season, but several key absences have opened the door for other players to step up. 23-year-old wing Peyton Watson has made the most of the extra opportunities, bursting onto the scene as a rising star while in a contract year.

The Nuggets made the decision not to extend Watson's contract in the offseason, which sets him up to hit restricted free agency this summer. While the Nuggets will do everything they can to retain him, his improved play might increase his cost enough to price them out.

The Los Angeles Lakers, though, are also expected to do what they can to get him. ESPN's Kevin Pelton reports that Watson will be "gettable" for the Lakers this offseason in a sign-and-trade scenario.

"Restricted free agency is trickier for a team such as the Lakers that can't afford to wait out the matching period, but Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson -- an L.A.-area native who played at UCLA -- might be gettable via sign-and-trade because of Denver's tax situation," Pelton wrote.

Lakers are expected to target Peyton Watson

Before the trade deadline, The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported about the Lakers' interest in Watson and their expectation to target him in the offseason.

"It must be said, though, that rival executives are increasingly curious about Denver's likely struggles to retain Peyton Watson this summer given the fourth-year swingman's recent breakout play amid all of the Nuggets' health woes," Fischer wrote. "... Sources say teams that are projected to have cap space — notably such as the Lakers — are already preparing interest."

It is no secret that the Nuggets are limited financially, and to make room for Watson in the offseason, they will likely have to make some changes. They already traded away Hunter Tyson just to duck below the luxury tax, so how much will they be willing to spend in the offseason to retain their core?

The Lakers undoubtedly make sense as a destination for Watson, as pairing a young, promising wing with superstar Luka Doncic helps build a future core. Especially after seeing what Watson was capable of throughout the month of January, the Lakers will not be alone in targeting the fourth-year wing.

In January, Watson averaged 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49% from the field and 46% from three-point range. Watson was incredible as the Nuggets' second option to Jamal Murray and even showed he was capable of being a first option while the star point guard was sidelined.

Ideally, Watson is a major part of the Nuggets' future, but it simply could come down to them not being able to afford to bring him back. While his improved play this season has been a blessing, it could ultimately be the reason why his time in Denver is coming to an end.

