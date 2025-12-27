Nuggets vs. Magic Injury Report Lists Five Key Starters

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a thrilling overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, backed by a historic performance from three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, but the team is now hitting a seven-game road trip. The Nuggets are kicking off the grueling road trip with a matchup against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

The Nuggets are tied for the NBA's best road record at 12-3, so while a seven-game road trip is far from ideal, this team is capable of making the most of it.

However, the Nuggets continue to deal with a few significant injuries as they hit the road for 12 days.

Nuggets' injury report vs. Magic

While the Nuggets are expected to get Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun back from injury soon, the team remains without both of them as they kick off the road trip. Now, Cam Johnson is joining them on the inactive list as well.

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Christian Braun - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee injury management)

Tamar Bates - OUT (left foot surgery)

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Magic:



OUT:

Cameron Johnson (Right Knee Injury Management)

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)

— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 26, 2025

With three starters sidelined, the Nuggets will have a huge test against the Magic on Saturday. However, Orlando could also be down a couple of starters.

Magic dealing with a couple of signfiicant injuries

The Magic are preparing to be without star forward Franz Wagner for the eighth consecutive game on Saturday, while standout guard Jalen Suggs' status is put into doubt.

Franz Wagner - OUT (left high ankle sprain)

Mo Wagner - OUT (left ankle injury recovery)

Jalen Suggs - DOUBTFUL (left hip contusion)

Goga Bitadze - QUESTIONABLE (left knee strain)

Jan 5, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Suggs has not played in two weeks, as he has missed Orlando's last five games, and is trending toward missing another. This could put the Magic down two starters of their own, completely shifting the game, as there could be five total starters sidelined.

Regardless, fans should still be in for a good matchup with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray against Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane, although Denver should have no excuses but to start their road trip on a high note.

The Nuggets and Magic are set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. MT in Orlando on Saturday.

