Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Win OT Thriller vs. Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks, where their game-winning attempt rimmed out, the Denver Nuggets were doing all they could to make sure they did not lose another heartbreaker. In a Christmas night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets led by as many as 16 points, but a late surge from the Timberwolves forced overtime.

Luckily, the Nuggets clawed back from a nine-point overtime deficit to seal a 142-138 win at home, and it had all the feels of an all-time battle between Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards.

Jokic finished the night with 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists on 15-21 shooting from the field, 4-6 from three-point range, and 22-23 from the charity stripe. 18 of Jokic's 56 points came in overtime, as the three-time MVP continued to get to the free-throw line as he sealed the deal for Denver.

NIKOLA JOKIC TAKES OVER CHRISTMAS:



54 PTS

16 REB

15 AST

15/21 FG



Wow. pic.twitter.com/oqHujX7PvN — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 26, 2025

Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards have all-time duel

Of course, this was a virtually unstoppable performance from Jokic, putting together one of the best statistical games the NBA has ever seen. However, an incredible outing from Anthony Edwards nearly got the best of Denver.

Edwards finished the night with 44 points on 14-25 shooting from the field and 5-14 from deep, including a clutch three-pointer to send the game to overtime with just one second left in regulation.

ANTHONY EDWARDS HITS THE GAME-TYING SHOT WITH 1 SECOND LEFT!



WE'RE GOING TO OVERTIME IN DENVER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/El6OJyl09Z — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2025

Edwards was ultimately ejected in the final minutes of overtime after picking up a second technical foul, but he did all he could to keep the Timberwolves alive against Jokic and the Nuggets.

This matchup between the Nuggets and Timberwolves ended up being one of the most electric Christmas Day games ever, and the finish could not have been much better. The Nuggets scored *checks notes* 27 points in the final three minutes of overtime to seal the win, as the two teams combined for 50 points in the extra period.

Jamal Murray and Julius Randle have a side battle

While all eyes were on Jokic and Edwards, the two stars got some help. Jamal Murray dropped 35 points and ten assists on 9-18 shooting from three-point range, while Julius Randle had 32 points, seven rebounds, and six assists to give Edwards some backup.

This was an MVP-caliber, or even a GOAT-caliber, performance from Jokic on Christmas night, but fans should not think he had no help. Even with the Nuggets down three starters due to injuries, everyone played their role to help out Jokic and Murray pull out a huge win.

