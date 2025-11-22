Nuggets' Peyton Watson Explains His Mindset Guarding Kevin Durant

The Denver Nuggets, in the process of their narrow 112-109 NBA Cup victory over the Houston Rockets, were able to hold down Kevin Durant to one of his quieter games of his season thus far.

In the 35 minutes Durant played, he shot 5-15 from the field and 1-5 from three for 15 points, and had to rely on the scoring of the Rockets' young guys like Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith and Amen Thompson down the stretch in order to keep the night competitive.

That was in part due to the standout defense from Nuggets' wing Peyton Watson, who was tasked with the assignment of matching up against Durant, did his part in a big way, and led the game with a +15 plus-minus in the process.

In the mind of Watson, it was a competitive battle against Durant as someone he's close to off the floor, and like many in the league today, comes into the game holding a ton of respect for what he can do on any given night.

"Come into the game with the utmost respect, always good to have the matchup of guarding, one of the greatest ever to do it," Watson said of facing Durant after the game, "And that's somebody who I've been close to for a while, so it's always fun."

"It's nothing but competition out there and love between us, but I'm glad that I was able to do my part in helping us get a win today. slowing them down just a little bit, and everything was good for us."

Peyton Watson Says He's Watched More KD Film Than Anyone

Nov 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

For Watson specifically though, that off-court relationship has also been paired with a lot of film study of the 15-time All-Star on the side as well, and through that keen eye for his game, Watson comes into nights like this one well-prepared for what Durant brings to the table.

But regardless, for someone as talented as Durant, there's times in the game where that game planning can only take you so far.

"I feel like I've probably watched more KD film than damn near anybody," Watson said post-game. "Like, I know his game, front to back, but, he still put some moves on me tonight where I was like, 'woah,' But, I mean, he's so great. It's hard to really game plan for him."

"He's got so many facets to his game that are so polished. So, it was just really a concerted group effort, and then just me staying with ten toes, standing on my ground against him."

This time, Watson and the Nuggets were able to hold their ground against one of the best offensive talents to ever do it, came out with a one-score victory, and extend their win streak to two in the process.

It won't ever be simple defending someone like KD, but a versatile and lengthy Watson can at least make the job a bit easier on everyone involved.

More Denver Nuggets Content