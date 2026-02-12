Nuggets Reportedly Tried to Sign New Knicks Forward

The Denver Nuggets cleared a roster spot when they traded away Hunter Tyson at the deadline, but what will they do with their final opening? The expectation is that the Nuggets will turn to free agency or the buyout market to find a difference-maker who can help contribute in a playoff series, but of course, that is easier said than done.

However, the Nuggets might have had their chance to get what they wanted. The San Antonio Spurs waived 22-year-old forward Jeremy Sochan after not finding a deal at the trade deadline, and the Nuggets were reportedly one of the ten teams that contacted him before he ultimately decided to sign with the New York Knicks, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports.

"The 76ers, Nuggets, and Suns were among the 10 teams who contacted Sochan and his representation before his final decision to join the Knicks, league sources confirm to ClutchPoints," Siegel reported.

Nuggets missed on Sochan

Sochan was drafted ninth overall in 2022, and despite being in his fourth NBA season, he would have become the youngest player on the Nuggets. Denver does not have much young talent, and Sochan would have been a great addition, but not just because of his youth.

The Nuggets have been dealt some major injury concerns this season, as Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon are both expected to miss the next several weeks with hamstring injuries. With all of their injuries this season, the Nuggets' depth has taken a hit, and bringing in a proven forward to add to the rotation would be huge.

While Sochan struggled to stay in San Antonio's rotation this season, he was productive through his first three years in the league. Last season, Sochan averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, while shooting a career-high of 53.5% from the field. Sure, Sochan is not a star, but he would have found a very suitable role in Denver as a backup power forward.

It is no secret that Sochan would have been a huge addition for the Nuggets, but they will have to move on.

While the Nuggets seemingly whiffed on Sochan, this report does show that the franchise is actively looking to fill its 15th roster spot. There are still a handful of free agents available, and missing out on Sochan is not the end of the world. Sure, Sochan could have chosen the Knicks because of the brand and large market, but the appeal of competing for a championship in Denver will certainly entice other players.

Some other names to watch for as the Nuggets likely look to fill their final roster spot during the All-Star break are Haywood Highsmith, Lonzo Ball, Georges Niang, Chris Boucher, and potentially the return of Dario Saric.

