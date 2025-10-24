Former Nuggets HC Michael Malone Drops Hint on Future NBA Plans
Former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone saw his name get passed over in the latest coaching hiring cycle this offseason following his tumultuous exit from the Mile High––leaving the NBA champion head coach stuck without a team at his oversight for opening night for the first time since 2012.
However, while Malone, currently signed on an analyst with ESPN for the upcoming season, won't be guiding a team as a head coach for the campaign, it's becoming abundantly clear that the former Nuggets coach doesn't plan to be removed from the sidelines for too long.
Michael Malone Opens Up on His Time Away From Coaching
Inside the NBA interviewed Malone at the opening of the new NBA season to discuss a handful of topics, with one of those revolving around what Malone missed most about missing out on the coaching action.
His answer was simple: the camaraderie
"The camaraderie," Malone said. "My daughter asked me that same question... she said, 'What do you miss about coaching?' And for me, you're a competitor, I love building something, preparing something, being organized. But, the most important thing that I miss is being a part of something much bigger than myself."
"Being in that locker room with the players, being with the coaching staff, celebrating a big win. I love my wife. I love my kids. I love my dogs. But I do miss being a part of that team camaraderie, locker room atmosphere. And I look forward to getting back to that."
But what Malone would say afterwards would be the quote that caught some attention, as the former Nuggets coach made sure to show clear intent in his desire to get back onto an NBA coaching staff sooner rather than later.
"I'm definitely not done coaching," Malone said. "Coaching is in my blood; I got that from my father. I'm excited to get back coaching on those sidelines and teaching once again.”
Malone, who's only two years removed from a championship victory to his name, is clearly capable of taking hold of an NBA roster as their head coach, albeit with the unceremonious exit from Denver.
That interest though, didn't seem to strike with the right situation across this NBA summer, which now leads the focus to turn towards what could happen next offseason, effectively landing Malone in the right spot to take control of what would his third team as the head coach throughout his coaching career.
The motivation is clearly there from Malone to take on that coaching challenge once again, and teams are bound to find interest in his services. Time will tell where that eventual destination ends up being, likely as soon as the start of next offseason.
