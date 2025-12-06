Jamal Murray Speaks on Nuggets' Resilient Comeback Win vs. Hawks

The Denver Nuggets, through a defining second half to come back from what was up to a 23-point deficit, were able to rally for a ninth-straight win on the road against the Atlanta Hawks, 133-134, largely in part due to the impressive night from Jamal Murray.

Murray, behind Nikola Jokic's dominant 40-point performance, made sure to chip in for a considerable impact as well, collecting 26 points with five rebounds and 12 assists, turning out to be his fourth double-double of the season thus far.

In Murray's mind, the night panned out to be "a tale of two halves," but it was even a game that he felt was able to be taken control of as early as the first half had the shooting been a bit improved.

"We could have done it in the first half if we made some shots," Murray said of the Nuggets' comeback. "You know, it was kind of a tale of two halves. I don't think it was a lack of effort, though. It was kind of the way the game went. They were obviously on fire to start."

Jamal Murray Held Confidence Despite Early Defecit

Murray noted that coming out of the half, the Nuggets were feeling fine within a 19-point hole, because more than anything, the Hawks' success to carry them to a large lead centered in on some excellent shooting.

If the Nuggets could keep chipping away, while the Nuggets came back down to earth, Murray and the rest of the team knew a comeback was always in play.

"We were pretty cool, but, we had pretty good deflections and we were rotating pretty well. So, first half, they're making shots, we didn't pay too much attention to it. We knew that they're not going shoot like that whole game. That's not what they do," Murray said. "So, we just kept playing our game and got our spots, walked them down and got the dub."

Dec 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles past Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (8) and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Every game's different. They came out hot, they made shots, they play well on their home floor, and we didn't make shots, so we didn't pay attention to it. Just got to keep keep playing our game; it's a long game."

In that second half, the Nuggets outscored the Hawks by 40-30 in both the third and fourth quarters, were able to get a bit hot themselves offensively, and led to another big night for Murray as he eyes the first All-Star selection of his career this season.

And thanks to that execution in the critical moments, including some standout reps from Murray as a facilitator and a defender in the fourth quarter, that end result wound up in their favor.

"So, yeah, I just came down to executions, and I think it, tempo. I think that was key today, just, both teams are running really fast, but, who could execute in those transition points? Who could find the open lanes? Who could not foul? So, it was that kind of game."

Now, Murray and the Nuggets' road trip will continue against to the Charlotte Hornets after a day's rest for their next outing, as Denver will now hope to extend their road winning streak to double digits in the process.

More Denver Nuggets Content