Nuggets Avoid Upset With Win Over Hornets

The Denver Nuggets have not lost a road game since Halloween, but their incredible away-from-home streak was unexpectedly in jeopardy against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

The Nuggets ultimately pulled out a 115-106 win in Charlotte to extend their road winning streak to ten games, but this young Hornets team did not make it easy for them. Miles Bridges led the way for the Hornets with 24 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, while young guys like Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, KJ Simpson, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Liam McNeeley, and Sion James each deserve their flowers as well.

The Nuggets, though, were too much too handle for the inexperienced Hornets.

Nuggets' path to a nine-point win in Charlotte

Dec 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) prepares to drive in during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Jamal Murray got things started for the Nuggets, dropping a career-high 23 points in the first quarter. However, despite that incredible start to the night, the Hornets and Nuggets were tied heading into the first break. Murray also slowed down throughout the night, scoring just 11 points through the final three quarters to finish with 34, but luckily, Nikola Jokic stepped up.

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic finished Sunday's contest with 28 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists on 11-16 shooting from the field and 4-8 from three-point range. Jokic especially shined in the third quarter, which the Nuggets outscored the Hornets 30-23 to give themselves some breathing room.

STREAK EXTENDS TO 🔟 pic.twitter.com/tx4eRJHXUa — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 8, 2025

Murray and Jokic scored more than half of Denver's points on Sunday, as it was a balanced attack outside of that star duo. It was not all positive for the Nuggets, which is clear after scraping by the 7-17 Hornets.

One big point of emphasis for Denver is their rebounding, and getting significantly out-rebounded by Charlotte was not great. Not to mention, the Hornets had twice as many offensive rebounds as the Nuggets.

There is plenty of good to take away from this Nuggets win, especially as the team continues to show resiliency despite being without Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, but overall, Denver has to be better.

The Nuggets now move on to complete their four-game road trip against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

