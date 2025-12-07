LaMelo Ball Among Several Starters Ruled Out for Nuggets vs. Hornets Game

The Denver Nuggets have won each of their last nine away games, and on Sunday, they will have a great opportunity to extend that streak amid a four-game road trip. The Nuggets are traveling to face the Charlotte Hornets, who are 7-16 on the season and just 1-5 against Western Conference opponents.

The Nuggets already have a significant leg up on the Hornets, and Charlotte's loaded injury report certainly does not help their case.

Hornets rule out LaMelo Ball vs. Nuggets

Nov 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks on in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Hornets have ruled out star point guard LaMelo Ball (left ankle bone bruise) for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, along with Collin Sexton (left quadriceps strain), Josh Green (left shoulder surgery), Pat Connaughton (right calf strain), Tre Mann (right knee bone bruise), and Grant Williams (right knee surgery). Charlotte has also listed Moussa Diabate (right knee soreness) as questionable.

The Hornets will be without several key players, but Ball and Sexton's absences will certainly be felt the most. Ball left the Hornets' most recent game against the Toronto Raptors with an ankle injury, and now the Hornets have to deal with another extended absence of their star guard.

Who's out for the Nuggets?

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) argues a call with a referee during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Nuggets' injury report has stayed consistent over the past several games, as they remain without Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), Christian Braun (left ankle sprain), and Julian Strawther (lower back injury management).

Despite being down two starters, the Nuggets continue to find ways to win, and their resilience was on full display in their last outing, as they completed a 23-point comeback win against the Atlanta Hawks. Of course, the Nuggets never want to fall behind by that much, but achieving their third-largest comeback in franchise history is substantial.

On paper, the Nuggets should have no trouble against a struggling Hornets team, especially as they play without a few key players, but Charlotte has had some recent success of their own.

The Hornets have won three of their last five games, two of them coming against the Raptors, who are one of the top teams in the East this season. Sure, not having Ball on the floor will hurt their chances, but the Hornets could give the Nuggets some trouble if they are playing at their best.

The Nuggets and Hornets are set to tip off at 4:00 p.m. MT in Charlotte on Saturday.

More Denver Nuggets Content