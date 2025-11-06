Nuggets HC Explains Tim Hardaway Jr.'s Impact After Win vs. Heat
The Denver Nuggets picked up a win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night to improve to 5-2 early into their 2025-26 season. Of course, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic was the star of the show with 33 points, 15 rebounds, and 16 assists, but he got some much-needed help from his supporting cast.
After the win, Nuggets head coach David Adelman made sure to give props to Tim Hardaway Jr., who provided a huge spark off the bench while the team was having a poor shooting night.
"He just spaces the floor so well," Adelman said about Hardaway Jr. "He's such a weapon, and he can get his shot off so easily and quickly. It's a big deal. You know, a lot of teams have the athleticism these days, Miami included, to... get a great contest, but a guy that releases the ball that quickly and gets it off, it's a big deal. And not to mention, he just really knows how to play. Tim fits right in [with this group]."
Hardaway Jr.'s underrated impact
In Wednesday's win, Hardaway Jr. dropped 18 points in 24 minutes off the bench, shooting 7-12 from the field and 4-9 from three-point range. On a night when the Nuggets shot just 27.5% from deep, the sharpshooting prowess of their underrated offseason addition came up in a huge way.
In fact, Adelman would love to see him shoot even more.
"He shot nine [three-pointers] tonight. If he gets those looks, I hope he shoots 19 one night. He has the ability to get so hot, and you talk about blowing people out, he's a guy that can actually do that for you in a given quarter."
The Nuggets knew Hardaway Jr. was in for a good night when he dropped eight points in just six minutes in the first quarter, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give Denver a lead heading into the first break.
The Nuggets could certainly use Hardaway Jr.'s elite shooting ability every game, especially when Jamal Murray and Cam Johnson are having off-nights. Many fans glossed over the addition of Hardaway Jr. this offseason, but the veteran guard is making a huge impact for Denver early on.