Tim Hardaway Jr. Reveals What He’s Learned Since Joining Nuggets
Within the Denver Nuggets' first few games of the new season upon starting off 4-2, one offseason addition has already made their presence felt in a big way through his initial sample size, that being veteran free agent signing Tim Hardaway Jr.
Through his six games thus far, Hardaway Jr. has averaged 10.2 points on 44.8% shooting from three, emerging as one of Denver's more key depth pieces and a top-five highest-scorer on the Nuggets' roster.
So far, his pickup frm Denver's front office has proven to be a strong decision. And it's been through those showings that Hardaway Jr. has found one key takeaway for how this Nuggets offense operates.
"It can be anybody's night on any given night," Hardaway Jr. said after the Nuggets' win vs. the Sacramento Kings.
"Sometimes, some guys will score a lot. Some guys will make an impact on defense. Some guys will do both. So, just try to do the best you can to participate in the game. And, like I said, you'll never know when it'll be your night."
Tim Hardaway Thinks Nuggets Have Been Efficient on Both Sides
The Nuggets have seen Aaron Gordon put up a 50-point performance, Nikola Jokic has had his typical shine, Jamal Murray is averaging a career-high in points, and it's even been Hardaway Jr.'s night once already during his 20-point outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
But Hardaway Jr. also credits some of the Nuggets' success to how they've been able to shape up defensively; Denver is currently fourth in the NBA for defensive rating (110.7), a massive jump from their end results of last season (116.0, 22nd in the NBA), and as a result, it's shown in their record.
"I think we're doing a great job of taking what the defense gives us, making sure that everybody is on the same page on both ends of the floor. I think we've got to do a better job of closing out quarters, and limiting our opponents to one possession. But, for the most part, still early in the season, and still getting things going."
So far, so good for the Nuggets and Hardaway Jr. in their early time with one another. Time will tell if they can keep that rolling further into the season.
