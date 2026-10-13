Nuggets Are Running Out of Time to Decide Julian Strawther's Future

The Denver Nuggets have a limited young core, with six players younger than 25, four of whom were added to the roster this offseason. Of course, they are focused on competing for championships while three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is still in his prime, but keeping an eye on the future of the franchise is also key.

One player who should get more credit for being a long-term piece of this franchise is Julian Strawther, but the 24-year-old guard could be playing his last season in Denver.

The Nuggets have until October 19, three days before their season opener, to reach a contract extension with Strawther. If they do not come to terms before next Monday, Strawther will be set to hit restricted free agency in 2027.

The Nuggets have until October 19 to reach a rookie-scale extension with Strawther and his agents, Demetrius Porter and Darren Matsubara of The Team, if they want to secure him long-term. https://t.co/RqxsZMLdu0 — Aryan (@Ary_Report) October 12, 2026

Strawther is eligible to sign a rookie-scale extension, and we have already seen a handful of standouts from his draft class (2023) make long-term commitments to their respective franchise. Victor Wembanyama, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, Keyonte George, and Brandin Podziemski have all reached new deals, but Strawther should not compare his situation to theirs.

Should we expect an extension?

Realistically, nobody is expecting the Nuggets to sign Strawther to an extension before next week's deadline. Even though they are leaning on him to have a breakout year, it is hard for a team already in the second apron with some grueling contracts on the books to commit long-term to Strawther.

Especially after the Nuggets signed Christian Braun to a five-year, $125 million extension last year, they cannot afford to make a similar financial mistake. Obviously, Strawther would not be in talks for a contract nearly as big, but even $30 million over the next four years is a commitment the Nuggets might not be ready for.

Julian Strawther in 18 minutes so far!

15 Points

3/4 from 3PT

4 Rebounds

3 Assists

1 Steal



THIS IS THE YEAR FOR JULIAN! pic.twitter.com/vvEekWXXnn — SleeperNuggets (@SleeperNuggets) October 7, 2026

Regardless of how fans might view Strawther and his potential, the Nuggets are not going to sign him to an extension. However, that does not mean his future in Denver is toast.

What's next for Strawther?

Playing without a guaranteed future on the table, Strawther will be in for a big contract year. His role is already expected to increase with Tim Hardaway Jr. gone, and the Nuggets will need him to step up more than ever. If he can exceed expectations and have a breakout season, well, we just saw what can happen.

The Nuggets were in this same situation with Peyton Watson last year. After they turned down a team-friendly contract extension, Watson had a breakout season and ultimately agreed to a four-year, $88 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade.

Strawther might not have the versatility or defensive impact to turn heads as Watson did, but a productive season could at least put him in a similar conversation, where he either convinces the Nuggets to re-sign him in restricted free agency or convinces rival teams to take a chance on him.

This will be Strawther's chance to prove himself, so we can hope he makes the most of the opportunity and the Nuggets are ultimately able to keep him next offseason.

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