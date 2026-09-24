Nuggets Draft Picks: Full List of Every Selection in 2027, 2028 & Beyond

The Denver Nuggets are still several months away before they're tasked with the 2027 NBA Draft. Their incoming rookies from this year's draft class haven't even taken the floor for a preseason game yet.

However, even being months away from the new rookie class coming in, it's never too early to look ahead at what the Nuggets' draft capital is going to be looking like once the time comes for that next class to come into the league next summer, and even for those in the years to follow.

Because for the Nuggets in particular, they're certainly not working with the most flexibility in terms of assets in the coming drafts because of the moves they've made over the past several years.

Let's dive into what the Nuggets' future draft capital is panning out to look like––both for their first and second round pick situation–– from 2027, all the way until 2033:

Nuggets Future First Round Picks

Year First Round Pick 2027 1-5 Own; else to OKC/TOR 2028 1-5 Own; else to OKC (if not settled) 2029 1-5 Own; else to OKC 2030 1-5 Own; else OKC (if not settled) 2031 Own, CLE (unprotected) 2032 None 2033 Own

Nuggets Second Round Picks

Year Second Round Pick 2027 None 2028 31-33 Own; else to WAS, MIN (unprotected) 2029 None 2030 None 2031 SAC (unprotected) 2032 SAC (unprotected) 2033 Own

In case you weren't counting, that's nine total picks that's 10 total draft picks the Nuggets have through the next seven drafts. Five of those are first rounders, and four come in the second.

As for this coming draft in 2027, the Nuggets have a pretty good chance to enter next summer with zero draft picks at their disposal. Their only chance at claiming a selection with the assets they have onboard now is by falling into the top five spots via luck of the lottery, which isn't quite the most likely result whatsoever.

Instead, their next chance of landing a draft pick of their own will arrive in 2028 with their own first-rounder, only if that prior protection via the OKC Thunder conveys in 2027. The same situation will also occur for Denver in 2029 when their protected pick is also in possession of the Thunder.

Denver will also have two second-rounders at their disposal in that 2028 draft, which is the only case in which the Nuggets have multiple second-round picks in a single draft across the next seven years.

Bottom Line

So when you take a step back to look at where the Nuggets stand with their future assets, their route to get young talent on the roster is pretty limited for the next few years, barring any big roster moves to replenish some of their stock.

They can't trade a first round pick they have on the books until 2031 andhave extremely limited flexibility in the second round, thus putting them in one of the more bleak draft pick situations that the NBA has to offer.

If the Nuggets can rise back to a more respectable level of contention this coming season or next, those draft pick woes might not be looked upon as poorly as they do now. Yet if Denver continues to disappoint as they have lately over the next couple of seasons, the route for this roster to retool and rebuild becomes pretty tough to imagine.

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