Nuggets' Hope of Landing LeBron James Might Be Starting to Fade

The Denver Nuggets have been among those squarely in the hunt to land LeBron James in his ongoing search for his next free agent destination.

The Nuggets, along with what seem to be five other finalists in the mix: the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers, have been the primary suitors mentioned with the best chance to land the 22-time All-Star.

Each spot has its own appealing case, and for Denver, would make him an instantly impactful addition to their current core that might be the final touch necessary to get them back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2023.

However, it seems like the Nuggets' dreams of adding James to their roster could be fading, based on the growing expectations of those in NBA front offices.

Nuggets' Hopes of Landing LeBron James Might Be Fading Fast

ESPN's NBA insider Brian Windhorst recently appeared on Pardon My Take to discuss some of the latest around James' free agency sweepstakes.

In Windhorst's conversations around the league––particularly with some in the 76ers' front office––even after their blockbuster move to acquire Jaylen Brown, they feel as if the Cavaliers are the favorites to end up with James in the end.

“I’ve talked to people in Philly, and I’m like, what do you think? ‘We’re afraid it’s Cleveland," Windhorst said. "Everybody I talked to is like, ‘We’re afraid it’s Cleveland.’ Nobody seems like they have optimism."

“I’ve talked to people in Philly, and I’m like what do you think? ‘We’re afraid it’s Cleveland,’ - everybody I talked to is like ‘we’re afraid it’s Cleveland,’ - nobody seems like they have optimism,” - @WindhorstESPN on the latest with LeBron James 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/aGcO0GiPFo — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 6, 2026

It's easy to see why the Cavaliers might have the edge over any of the six favorites that have been frequently linked to James, which have been heavily discussed since his free agency initially kickstarted after it was revealed a return to the Lakers wasn't in the cards.

He has a hometown connection with Ohio, has already stopped with the Cavaliers twice in his career, and they have a team fresh off a conference finals appearance that could make them real contenders if James were to take his talents back to Cleveland for the third time of his career.

That fit with the Cavaliers also makes for a perfect end to his long and storied NBA career––finishing back where it all started––which other teams in the hunt to land him, the Nuggets included, don't quite have to offer up on their end.

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets aren't totally without an opportunity to be the ones to ultimately land him, though, even if the chances might be slim.

In terms of a sheer basketball fit, the Nuggets have a perfect spot for James to come in as an immediate third star next to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, set up for a stellar trio on a group that was already the NBA's best offensive team statistically this past season, and perhaps offer a better chance at winning a championship than what the Cavaliers currently have constructed on paper.

James also has a connection with the Nuggets' ownership group in the Kroenke family that could act as an extra alluring factor that draws him in with interest to join the Mile High.

His agent, Rich Paul, alluded to those ownership ties as being a factor that puts Denver on their radar and will be something to keep an eye on for as long as he's left on the free agent market.

Rich Paul says the Nuggets are a legitimate destination for LeBron James 👑



“Murray, Johnson, Gordon, Jokic. They got one big hurdle. They’ve still got Peyton Watson’s, who’s a restricted free agent.”



“Kroenke family were close to.”



Denver is one of 5 potential destinations. pic.twitter.com/D16fZu3fgJ — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) July 3, 2026

Compared to a storybook return to Cleveland, the Nuggets are a longshot in these sweepstakes for James. And if so, that'll mean they’re forced to turn in a different direction to make the necessary roster tweaks, if any, to truly establish the confidence that they're ready to be a top competitor in the Western Conference this coming season.

But until James' decision becomes final, or any other buzz surfaces totally shooting Denver down, a sliver of hope is still alive. So maybe it's not time to totally count out the idea just yet.

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