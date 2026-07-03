Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas Drawing Interest From Lakers

The Denver Nuggets might have a team in the Western Conference to keep an eye on who's showing some interest in their veteran big man Jonas Valanciunas.

That'd be none other than the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Lakers have had reported interest in several veteran centers following their latest trade sending DeAndre Ayton to the Washington Wizards.

That list included names like the Nuggets' own in Valanciunas, as well as free agents Andre Drummond and Kevon Looney.

The Lakers will now focus on finding Walker Kessler's backup on the market -- with centers such as Andre Drummond, Jonas Valanciunas and Kevon Looney among those being considered, sources said.



The Wizards took a patient approach to the start of free agency and now land a… https://t.co/3GEA9Wx7gY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2026

It's some intriguing buzz surrounding Valanciunas as someone the Lakers seemingly have a watch on. With Walker Kessler now slated to be their starting center for the foreseeable future and Ayton out of the fold, it leaves Los Angeles searching for a new backup to place behind their latest sign-and-trade addition.

Los Angeles is keeping their options open to a handful of names, a few of which they could just add off the free agent market. But Valanciunas, who's still under contract with the Nuggets, appears to be on their radar as well.

How the Lakers Could Steal Valanciunas From Denver

There are two routes for Valanciunas to end up on the Lakers–– one results in Denver getting some assets in return via trade, and the other doesn't quite benefit them as much.

Of course, the Nuggets and the Lakers could work out a trade to make the pairing happen. Valanciunas is on an expiring $10 million deal that Los Angeles could add by parting ways with something as little as a future second-round pick, and secure their coveted veteran at the five.

Jan 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Or the Lakers can take a different, and more patient approach: that'd be waiting until Valanciunas gets waived by the Nuggets, and sign him for cheaper, while not having to give up future assets in exchange to land him.

That outcome becomes widely possible when looking at the Nuggets' financial situation regarding Valanciunas, who sticks out as a likely cap casualty for this roster to stay under the second apron, and limit their spending into the luxury tax, a line they currently sit above by over $10 million before re-signing Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones.

Valanciunas's salary for the 2026-27 season is not fully guaranteed, though. Denver is able to release him and save around $8 million, while only incurring a $2 million dead cap hit that can be spread across multiple years

That's an easy out for them to find a little bit of wiggle room on their cap sheet. And after adding another backup big man in Marvin Bagley from the free agent market, Valanciunas becomes even more expendable for next year's roster.

Bottom Line

For as long as Valanciunas is on the Nuggets, either option of a simple release or a trade is feasibly on the table. From the Lakers perspective, there's clearly a preferrable outcome they have in mind. The same could be said for Denver as well.

However, the result just depends on what the market might be for Denver's veteran center, and whether or not they can strike a deal with a team like the Lakers, or anyone else that might have interest, before being forced to let him go for nothing––and an extra dead cap hit at that.

Time will tell how the situation pans out. But at the very least, Valanciunas' lingering interest in the league from LA or other suitors could keep him from going overseas next season, despite having a reported offer from a Lithuanian club in the event that Denver moves on from him.

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