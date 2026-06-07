This Nuggets Player Has a Make-or-Break Season Ahead

This Denver Nuggets roster could see a few big changes over the course of this upcoming offseason.

Whether it be due to cap-saving moves, trying to refine the defensive side of the ball, or just a roster shake-up in general, the Nuggets could be looking a bit different compared to the last time they took the floor come time for opening night.

However, one player who feels likely to stay put for another season is 2024 first-round pick DaRon Holmes, who's had a bumpy first two years in the league, but has a chance to see a jump in opportunity headed into the 2025-26 campaign, based on the unpredictability this roster could face over the offseason.

Yet, if he doesn't capitalize, it could be what marks the end of his short time in Denver.

DaRon Holmes Could Be Entering Make-or-Break Season

The first two years of Holmes career has gone far from what he's likely anticipated.

His first year was cut short by no fault of his own when he suffered a torn ACL before his rookie season was able to get off the ground, effectively putting him on the sidelines for the entire 2024-25 campaign.

Then, in his second-year pro when he was fully healthy, he has a few spurts in which he showed some appealing flashes in terms of his development, but he still wouldn't be in a significant role within the rotation.

Feb 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DaRon Holmes II (14) warms up before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He finished the year playing in 25 games, averaging 3.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists a night while shooting 50.8% from the field and 44.8% from three in just over eight minutes a game. Per 36 minutes, that comes out to 15.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks.

Why Hope Isn't Lost for DaRon Holmes' Future in Denver

There's at least something to work with when it comes to Holmes’ place in Denver. He's an athletic forward who's shown the ability to shoot the ball well at the rim and space the floor, who could eventually turn into an impactful two-way player.

In theory, that mold of player is exactly what the Nuggets could utilize as a depth piece in their frontcourt; someone with size, length, and versatility on both ends.

But while Holmes’s projections do project to have him be a quality piece in the Nuggets lineup, those projections have yet to turn into concrete production. And that potential, while appealing, can only stretch so far before his chance at finding a consistent role really starts to dwindle.

He's only going into his age-24 season. So there's still time to turn things around from how he's started his first two years.

Jan 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Daron Holmes II (14) warms up prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It's not unheard of for young players, especially for those who suffered such a drastic injury early in their careers, to take some extra time to develop before they really begin to hone into their true potential.

However, once getting into the third year, if that production or rotational role doesn't exactly stabilize, it'd be easy to see the Nuggets deciding to either cut ties with him via declining his team option next season, or even using him as trade bait in the next year or so.

That's why, even while it's early, calling this season a make-or-break campaign for Holmes' future in Denver might not be hyperbole; it might just be his reality just three years deep into his NBA career.

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