What the Nuggets' All-Time Starting Five Would Look Like

The Denver Nuggets are on the cusp of their 60th season as a franchise, between their time with the NBA and their nine-year tenure in the ABA.

And throughout their six decades of history, the Nuggets have had an array of talent walk into the building. From All-Stars and All-NBA selections, up to league MVPs and championship winners, the big names and accomplished players this team has been seen are vast.

But who are the best five players to put on that Nuggets jersey? Or, more specifically, what would Denver's best all-time starting five look like if you were to round up all of the greatest players the franchise has ever seen?

There are a few different ways you could approach sorting out that starting five. However, when stacking up everyone's talent, achievements, and overall career, these five players could end up making the best collection of accomplished names in Nuggets history:

PG: Nikola Jokic

Mar 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes the ball up the floor after a rebound during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's start this list off with a bit of a surprise. Why not throw the three-time league MVP and the best passing center of all time into the Nuggets' point guard spot?

Maybe it's cheating. If Jokic had to slot in at center, Fat Lever or Jamal Murray would become the most likely candidate to get called up here instead. But the Nuggets have a lot of noteworthy names in the frontcourt throughout their franchise history that deserve to be mentioned in this starting five as well.

Therefore, Jokic––the easiest name to place in this lineup––can be a unique point center in this all-time Nuggets starting five. He's got the vision and ability to get the ball up the floor that makes him more than capable of handling duties at the one, while also providing a ton of size at the position as well.

SG: David Thompson

Unknown date and unknown location; USA; FILE PHOTO; Denver Nuggets guard David Thompson (33) against Milwaukee Bucks guard Brian Winters (32). Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thompson only spent a brief amount of time in the NBA. He played nine seasons between the NBA and ABA, seven of those seasons being with the Nuggets, and struggled with both injury and substance abuse in the latter half of his career that eventually led to his retirement at just 29 years old.

However, in that time that he was in Denver and at his peak, Thompson was one of the more electric and productive wing scorers the league had seen at that time.

He won ABA Rookie of the Year in 1976, finished top-eight in MVP voting his first three years in the NBA from 1977 to 1979, and had career averages with the Nuggets of over 24 points per game on over 50% shooting from the field, which still ranks him in the franchise's top-five scorers of all time.

Thompson is a perfect candidate to place here at shooting guard as the Nuggets' star who helped bridge their transition from the ABA over to the NBA.

SF: Alex English

Jan 15, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Former NBA player Alex English is recognized as he receives the Legacy Award from the National Civil Rights Museum prior to the game against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

English was a late arrival to Denver compared to everyone else in this starting five. He spent the first three and a half seasons of his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers before he was traded to the Nuggets in 1980 with a first-round pick in exchange for George McGinnis.

And there's no doubt that English proved the Nuggets right in their move to acquire him. He played 11 seasons in Denver to become the franchise's all-time leader in scoring, led the NBA in points scored in 1983, had eight All-Star nods, and three All-NBA selections to his name as well.

Before Jokic arrived, English was the one widely crowned as the greatest Nugget to ever wear the jersey. So there's no doubt that he deserves a spot right within the middle of this all-time lineup.

PF: Carmelo Anthony

Nov. 8, 2010; Chicago, IL, USA; Denver Nuggets small forward Carmelo Anthony (15) is guarded by Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose (1) in the first half during the game at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps Anthony's inclusion here is controversial. His tenure with the franchise ended on unfavorable terms back in 2011. He only played eight seasons in Denver, and outside of his and the Nuggets' memorable Western Conference Finals run in 2009, his teams were never able to escape the first round of the postseason.

Despite all of those ups and downs he faced in Denver, though, it's really hard to keep Anthony out of the conversation as one of the best Nuggets of all time.

He had four All-NBA nods, four All-Star selections, was one of the more potent frontcourt scorers the league had in the 2000s, and now has his name enshrined in the Hall of Fame to show for it.

He's well deserving of some respect here in this all-time starting five, and probably fits best at the four next to English.

C: Dan Issel

Unknown date; unknown location, USA; Artis Gilmore of the Kentucky Colonels block a shot by Denver Nuggets Dan Issel in the former American Basketball Association. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) Malcolm Emmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of Issel's best seasons of pro basketball actually came during his time in the ABA with the Kentucky Colonels. That's where he spent the first five years of his career to win a Rookie of the Year award in 1971, five All-Star selections, and won the 1975 ABA championship.

However, his time with Denver was certainly a successful endeavor as well. He played a decade with the Nuggets from 1975 to 1985, had two All-Star selections, and career averages of over 20 points and eight rebounds while he was in the Mile High City.

Another noteworthy factor about Issel's time with the Nuggets: he was consistently available. Issel only missed 18 regular-season games across his 10-year tenure with the team.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!