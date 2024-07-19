Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark sets WNBA single-game assist record, gets praise from star athletes
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reached the WNBA record books Wednesday night. The rookie sensation dished out 19 assists against the Dallas Wings, a single-game record by a player in the league. The previous record was 18, which Courtney Vandersloot accomplished in 2020.
Clark was sensational against Dallas, finishing with 24 points, 19 assists, and six rebounds. She and All-Star teammate Aliyah Boston were terrific, though the Fever's early-game defense let them down. The Wings won 101-93 despite Clark's record night.
The rookie phenom has drawn praise from the likes of Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and more this season. Clark is averaging 17.1 points and 8.2 assists per game for the 11-15 Fever, who just hit the Olympic break.
Locally, the Iowa product has been celebrated and watched closely at every turn. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been among those in the crowd on multiple occasions. "She's a great player," Haliburton said of Clark. "It's really cool to see the excitement around them," he added of the Fever.
Now, with Clark setting records and elevating Indiana as a team, she is drawing national attention. Her 19-assist game, which was the final game on the WNBA calendar until August 15, drew a ton of eyeballs.
One such viewer was NBA legend Paul Pierce, The 10-time All-Star and Hall Of Famer discussed Clark's record-setting performance on Undisputed this week.
"That put her ahead in the race for Rookie of the Year to me," Pierce said. "She re-took the lead." Pierce added that it had to be tough for Clark to have this performance in a loss — Pierce himself came up short in his only 50-point game in the NBA.
"I missed Michael Jordan’s prime, I will NOT miss Caitlin Clark's," former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell shared on Twitter after the outing.
In the same game that Clark set the WNBA record, her teammate had a sensational night. Boston had a career-best 28 points and added eight rebounds — those two All-Stars have developed tremendous chemistry. They are tough to guard.
"I think it's pretty cool," Boston said of Clark's record-setting performance. The Fever next play on August 16 against the Phoenix Mercury.
