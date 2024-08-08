Jeremy Lamb, who spent three seasons with Indiana Pacers, announces retirement from basketball
Jeremy Lamb, a veteran guard who spent three seasons with the Indiana Pacers, announced his retirement from basketball on Wednesday.
Lamb, who was in the NBA for 10 seasons in total after being a lottery pick in 2012, is still just 32-years old but has battled injuries of late. He played for the Sacramento Kings during his last NBA stop in 2021-22 but hasn't been on a roster since.
"Basketball has been good to me throughout my entire life, so this decision didn't come easy, but I have decided to retire from the game that has given me everything," Lamb wrote on Instagram this morning. "Now, it's time to catch another dream!" he concluded.
The UConn product played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Charlotte Hornets, Pacers, and Kings during his career. His best season came for the Hornets in 2018-19 — he averaged over 15 points per game that year.
He helped the Thunder reach the Western Conference Finals during his second season. Lamb joined Indiana in 2019 and was an immediate starter due to an injury to Victor Oladipo. But not long after Oladipo returned to action, Lamb tore his ACL and MCL, and his abilities never recovered.
He was able to return the following season at a lower level of play. During his time with the Pacers, Lamb averaged 10.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game across 121 appearances. He was eventually a part of the trade that sent Domantas Sabonist to Sacramento and Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana.
"I also want to acknowledge my teammates, who have made this experience unforgettable. To my
coaches, thank you for your guidance and belief in me. Your impact on my life goes beyond the court," Lamb said. He played for three different coaches (Nate McMillan, Nate Bjorkgren, and Rick Carlisle) in Indiana.
Lamb averaged just over 10 points per game in his 573 NBA appearances.
