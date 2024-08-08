Former Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo named to IU Athletics Hall Of Fame
Former Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo is headed into the Hall Of Fame at his alma mater, Indiana University.
IU announced their 2024 Hall Of Fame class last week, and Oladipo headlines the group. He spent three seasons with the Hoosiers, including the 2012-13 campaign that ended with a Big 10 regular season title.
In his trio of collegiate seasons, Oladipo averaged 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He was one of the best defenders in the nation, and his combination of athleticism, defense, scoring, and shooting made him the number two overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
After nearly a half decade eleewhere in the NBA, Oladipo made it back to Indiana in the pros. He was traded to the Pacers franchise in 2017, and his career instantly took off. He won the league's Most Improved Player award in his first season with the blue and gold, and he averaged 23.1 points per game while playing menacing defense. He nearly led Indiana past LeBron James in the playoffs.
After that season, he suffered a devastating quad injury and has never been the same player. He was still an All-Star in 2018-19 and had a few pockets of successful play along the way, but the best moments of his career to date came with the Pacers in 2017-18.
In four seasons with the franchise, Oladipo averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebound, and 4.3 assists per outing. He played in 139 games in that time and was an All-Star twice. At his best, he had one of the best individual seasons in franchise history.
In college, he was just as impressive, and that's why he's headed to the IU Athletics Hall Of Fame. Joining him in the 2024 class are Kayla Bashore, Kevin Berry, Danny O'Rourke, Max Skirvin, and Jody Yin.
