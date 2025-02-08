Will Luka Doncic Make Lakers Debut vs Pacers? LA Releases Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers have been on a roll. They still have the best record in the NBA since January and are looking to add to that total.
After a 22-point comeback victory against the Clippers on Thursday, they will take on the Lakers on Saturday in what many anticipated as Luka Doncic's Lakers debut.
After the Lakers made the league-altering trade for Doncic, many were hoping that the guard would make his debut against the Pacers on Saturday. He hasn't played since Christmas Day due to a calf injury.
Doncic has been playing some 5-on-5 lately to ramp up hist return. The Pacers would feel a lot better if he made his debut on Monday instead of on Saturday.
It looks like the Pacers will avoid having to deal with Luka in this game on Saturday, despite ESPN picking up the game in anticipation of him playing.
According to the Lakers, Luka will not be making his debut on Saturday against the Pacers.
Pacers fans will be happy to see that Doncic won't be playing against them. It will make things easier for Indiana.
The Pacers are 14-4 in their last 18 games. They are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, and they'd like to keep that going as they near the end of their road trip.
This will be the final game of their four-game West Coast road trip. Ending it with another win would give Indiana a ton of confidence as they return home.
Doncic will certainly make the Los Angeles Lakers a lot better this season, as well as in future seasons. Indiana is glad that will happen after Saturday afternoon.
Indiana didn't do much at the trade deadline. They didn't bring a single player in to help their roster, which was expected.
Unlike the Lakers with bringing in Doncic, the Pacers think their current roster is good enough to make a deep run in the playoffs this season. They made the Eastern Conference Finals last season with almost the same roster they have now.
Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game this season.
