Cavs HC Compares Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton to LeBron James, James Harden
The Indiana Pacers entered their second-round series with the Cleveland Cavaliers as decent underdogs, which is understandable as the fourth seed facing off with the top-seeded, 64-win Cleveland Cavaliers.
Tyrese Haliburton scored the game-winning layup to take down the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime in Game 5, which was a fitting end to the series. Haliburton during the series was voted by his fellow players as the most overrated player in the NBA, which made his game-winner that much more satisfying.
The Cavaliers will be sure not to underestimate Haliburton. Head coach Kenny Atkinson specifically referenced that he felt there was no way Haliburton is overrated is a huge part of the success of the Pacers, which is discussed in this article by Ryan Lewis.
"So I think he's one of the elite guards in this league, that poll, I don't know those guys. They must not be watching the same film I'm watching," Atkinson said. "I think he's one of the hardest, hardest covers in (the league), elite because he’s got both. He can score and then he's a lead passer. Elite jumper. It reminds me of the LeBrons of the world, the James Hardens of the world. They can just fire passes on a dart to any spot on the court."
Haliburton showed he can score the ball against the Bucks, but his true strength is his playmaking. While Haliburton isn't actually the talent level of a James Harden or LeBron, his playmaking is what draws the comparison.
If Haliburton can get everyone involved, the Pacers are capable of outscoring the Cavaliers on offense. The Cavaliers have better defenders on paper, the Pacers may have to outscore them if they want to win the series.
Haliburton will also have to hold his own on defense, which will be an interesting part of this series. He has the height to potentially make things difficult for both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, but it may be hard for him to put in the proper effort if he is so heavily involved on offense.
No matter how Haliburton is viewed in the series, he will be a huge part of it on both ends of the floor. He will be running the show on offense and drawing heavy defensive attention, but also may be heavily attacked on defense. How he plays may end up being the deciding factor in the series.
