Cory Joseph, who was last with Indiana Pacers, agrees to deal with Orlando Magic, per reports
Cory Joseph, who was last under contract with the Indiana Pacers, has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Orlando Magic.
Joseph, who turns 33 next month, was traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Pacers back in February in a move that netted Indiana significant cash considerations. He was waived on February 8 to create a roster spot so that the blue and gold could sign forward James Johnson.
The veteran guard didn't sign with another team down the stretch of the 2023-24 campaign, so the Pacers are still his last team. Joseph was with Indiana from 2017-19, when he averaged 7.2 points and 3.5 assists per game.
Now, he's headed to the Magic. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype was the first to report the agreement, and Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel added that the second season of the contract is covered by a team option.
Indiana had more draft picks than roster needs, so they sent the 52nd pick to the Warriors in exchange for Joseph and a significant amount of cash — $5.8 million, as reported on Pacers on SI. After another series of moves, Golden State ended up using the pick on Quinten Post, a center from Boston College. The Pacers also got a top-55 protected 2025 second-round draft pick in the trade.
Now, Joseph is with the Magic. The 2014 NBA Champion has played for six franchises — Orlando will be his seventh. For his career, he has averaged 6.9 points and 3.0 assists per game.
