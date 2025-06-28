Expert Analysis of Pacers Selecting Taelon Peter
The Indiana Pacers decided to take a flyer late in the second round by drafting Liberty guard Taelon Peter. He isn't someone that a lot of people had on their radars for the draft.
Peter is hoping to make the Pacers, but he is likely going to be a two-way guy. With him being the 54th overall pick, that's exactly where he is expected to be slotted.
The Pacers need someone who can be a good shooter and a good defender off the bench. That's exactly what Peter was able to show while he was at Liberty this past season.
It seems like Peter is a worthwhile flyer for a team that is very deep. John Hollinger of The Athletic agrees, giving high marks for the Pacers for picking him with that late pick despite his performance in the NCAA Tournament.
"Unlike a lot of people, I’ve actually seen Taelon Peter play in person. He looked totally overmatched in Liberty’s first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Oregon that I watched in Seattle this March, but his whole team was also operating at a pretty big athleticism deficit. The fifth-year senior had a high steal rate and can really shoot (45.3 percent from 3), so his game may translate better when he doesn’t have to be his team’s best player. The Pacers likely will have him on a two-way while he develops."
Peter can shoot well and play some good defense on the perimeter, which is why he was able to be drafted. The Pacers need some three-and-D guys who can develop into good players.
Indiana is likely going to put Peter in Noblesville to develop with the Boom to start his career. He played a lot of college basketball, so he isn't afraid to be out there.
They are hoping that he can be a better version of what Ben Sheppard has been so far in his career. Sheppard will have a shot to get a lot more playing time next year with Tyrese Haliburton out.
Last year with Liberty, Peter averaged 13.7 points, four rebounds, and one assist per game.
