Former Indiana Pacers wing Doug McDermott to sign with Sacramento Kings, per report
According to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN, the Sacramento Kings and forward Doug McDermott have agreed to a one-year contract. McDermott finished the 2023-24 season as a member of the Indiana Pacers.
McDermott finds a home just before the start of the 2024-25 season, which begins next week. The Kings opened up roster and financial flexibility earlier this week by trading away Jalen McDaniels, who went to the San Antonio Spurs along with a second-round draft pick. Sacramento did not take back any salary in the deal. That made it easier for them to bring in McDermott.
The former Pacers wing was dealt to Indiana at trade deadline earlier this year. He was with the San Antonio Spurs prior to the move. McDermott averaged 4.2 points per game for the blue and gold and shot 32.1% from long range. Across the entire season, he played in 64 games and averaged 5.5 points per game while dropping in 41% of his looks from beyond the arc.
"Another guy that runs, stretches the floor, and plays well within the defensive system," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of McDermott last season.
Between having three draft picks, Jarace Walker's growth meriting more playing time, and a small budget, the Pacers couldn't feasibly keep McDermott. His shooting will help the Kings, who have star center Domantas Sabonis on the roster. Sabonis, who is also a former Pacer, had terrific chemistry with McDermott when the two overlapped in Indiana. McDermott's best scoring season came when he was using Sabonis' screens and handoffs to get open.
The Kings visit the Pacers for the only time this season on March 31, 2025.
