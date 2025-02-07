Former Pacers Center Reportedly Waived by New Team Already
The Indiana Pacers were a team that everyone was watching at the trade deadline. They had the assets in order to make a big move at the deadline.
Instead, they stood pat. They didn't add a single player to their roster. In fact, the Pacers made just one move in general.
Indiana traded James Wiseman and some cash to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for a heavily protected second-round pick. It's 1-55 protected, so it's unlikely the Pacers will get it.
Wiseman hasn't played since the first game of the season after tearing his Achilles tendon against the Pistons. He is out for the rest of the season.
Read more: Pacers Trade James Wiseman to Raptors in Last Second Deadline Deal
The Pacers traded him away in order to open up a roster spot. They can use that to either elevate one of their two-way guys or bring someone in from the buyout market.
Wiseman wasn't in Toronto very long. The Raptors have already decided to waive him. This trade was just about getting some cash to help them with bringing in Brandon Ingram.
This season was extremely sad for Wiseman. He was going to get a chance to revitalize his career with the Pacers by fighting for the backup center minutes with Isaiah Jackson.
Instead, both of them tore their Achilles. Now, Wiseman's NBA career is very much in question. There's a chance that he ends up not getting another chance to play.
For the Pacers, they just wanted to open up a spot for someone who is actually healthy enough to play later this season. Ideally, they don't need that roster spot.
More Pacers news: Watch Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Completely Crossover Two Clippers Defenders in Epic Move
With how many injuries the team has suffered this season, they know that they have to plan for them later in the year. They might keep that spot open for a few days to see who comes available in the buyout market.
If there is a center that gets bought out, that's whom the Pacers might go after. They need a third big man who can give them some insurance against injury.
In Wiseman's NBA career, he has averaged 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.
More Indiana Pacers news: Myles Turner Has Hilarious Response to Pacers Staying Quiet on Trade Deadline
Luka Doncic May Not Make Lakers Debut Against Pacers: Report
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.