Watch Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Completely Crossover Two Clippers Defenders in Epic Move
Coming off a bad loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Indiana Pacers were in need of a bounceback win. Taking on the Clippers, they quickly fell down 22 points in the first quarter.
After that, the Pacers responded. Despite losing Myles Turner to a concussion in the first quarter, they were still able to come back and win the game 119-112.
Pascal Siakam was the hero of the game, scoring 33 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. He was by far the best player on the court for the Pacers.
Siakam didn't have the most memorable moment of the game, however. That moment belonged to Tyrese Haliburton, and it came at the end of the game.
Read more: Myles Turner Has Hilarious Response to Pacers Staying Quiet on Trade Deadline
With the Pacers clinging to a lead late in the game, the Pacers were trying to make sure they got the ball out of the backcourt to seal the victory. Two defenders tried to trap Haliburton so that he couldn't pass the ball.
Instead, Haliburton actually made them both fall over. Both Derrick Jones Jr. and Norman Powell hit the deck when Haliburton finished his crossover move.
Haliburton faked out Jones Jr. so hard that he stepped on Powell's foot and hurt his own ankle. He was seen limping down the court following this play.
While someone getting hurt is never something you want to see, this was a great move for Haliburton. He didn't play very well in this game, so it was nice to see him be able to have something to take away from the game.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Myles Turner Exits Clippers Game With Apparent Head Injury
Indiana continues to play good basketball. They still have the best record in the league since January 1. Beating the Clippers have kept them at fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Next, the Pacers will take on the Lakers on Saturday. There's a chance that Luka Doncic makes his Lakers debut in that game, although it's more likely he plays on Monday instead.
Haliburton needs to be better in that game. He only scored 14 points on 5-13 shooting against the Clippers.
So far this season, Haliburton is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game.
More Indiana Pacers news: Luka Doncic May Not Make Lakers Debut Against Pacers: Report
Pacers Trade James Wiseman to Raptors in Last Second Deadline Deal
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.