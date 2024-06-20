Indiana Pacers announce sixth 2024 NBA Draft workout including Adem Bona, Keshad Johnson, more
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers announced their sixth and final draft workout that will take place as a part of the 2024 NBA Draft cycle. It will be on Thursday, June 20 and feature six more prospects.
Indiana currently has three picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, but all three are in the second round. It's a peculiar setup, and it will lead to an interesting draft for the blue and gold. Indiana's front office addressed being limited in the draft yet still trying to make the most of their situation in late May.
"The draft this year, we're limited a little bit because we don't have a first-round pick," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said. "But that's not to say we won't try to be aggressive if there's something out there to try to address some needs that we have."
Indiana's best pick is the 36th overall selection, so many of the prospects that have come through Indianapolis project to be chosen in the second round. Here are the half-dozen players who will be in the Pacers facilities for a session on Thursday.
- Adem Bona, UCLA
- RayJ Dennis, Baylor
- Ariel Hukporti, Germany
- Daniss Jenkins, St. John's
- Keshad Johnson, Arizona
- Babacar Sane, G League Ignite
According to the latest mock draft published by ESPN, Bona is the top player of this group. He is currently projected to be selected 37th overall. Johnson is the only other player listed in the mock draft at pick 51. Multiple mock drafts have slotted Johnson to Indiana during this draft cycle.
"I just echo to the guys getting drafted, just enjoy the process. It's always fun," Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who watches many of Indiana's pre-draft workouts, said of what he tells the attendees.
The NBA Draft is next week. The Pacers will have worked out almost 40 players by the time it arrives.
