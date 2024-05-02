What draft picks the Indiana Pacers have in 2024 after NBA sets draft order
The NBA broke standings ties for the 2024 NBA Draft late last month, and the entire order for the coming draft is now known.
The Indiana Pacers are one of many teams who were invested in the tiebreakers as it formally set up what picks they have heading into the draft. While the blue and gold did trade away their own first and second-round selections in this draft during past deals, they also acquired three second-round picks over time from other teams.
In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Pacers have the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers second-round selections. Those were already set in the official order before any ties were broken at 36th and 49th overall, respectively. But that's not all Indiana has.
Their final selection could have been 50 or 51 depending on a random drawing. Thanks to an in-season trade with the Golden State Warriors, the Pacers' worst second-round pick would be sent to the Warriors, but they couldn't know what their worst pick was going to be until the standings ties were broken. That's because Indiana owned second-round capital from both New Orleans and Milwaukee in the 2024 draft, and both of those teams finished the season with a 49-33 record while qualifying for the postseason. The Phoenix Suns also had 49 wins and 33 losses.
A tiebreaker determined which of those three teams got the best first-round draft pick, and that club would get the worst slot in the second round. In the end, the tiebreaker went Milwaukee one, Phoenix two, and New Orleans three. That order is flipped in the second round, so the Bucks second-round pick is the worst one the Pacers have in this draft. That means it goes to Golden State.
But the Pacers keep the Pelicans selection, and they are fortunate that it landed at 50 and not 51. They did get the best outcome from that tiebreaker by keeping the top possible selection and sending away the worst possible draft slot.
All together, that means the Indiana Pacers have the 36th, 49th, and 50th picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. They'll focus more on that and other offseason decisions once they are eliminated from the playoffs.
