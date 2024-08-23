Indiana Pacers division rival offseason check-in: Milwaukee Bucks
The world rivalry is thrown around too loosely in sports these days, but the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks relationship may merit the word. They had intense games last season, a scuffle involving a game ball, and then met in the postseason.
Indiana won that series in six games, which marked the second-straight year Milwaukee bowed out early in the playoffs. The Pacers, meanwhile, raced ahead to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Bucks are getting older, and the veteran group had trouble slowing the Pacers up-tempo offense last season.
But they are still in the top tier of contenders, and their offseason moves were both impressive and smart in that they will help Milwaukee stop Indiana. The 2021 NBA Champs still have Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the best players in basketball, so they will be a threat every night.
Damian Lillard will have a full offseason in the Brew City. Khris Middleton, after a few surgeries, will enter the season healthy. Head coach Doc Rivers will have months to build his staff and establish himself in a new place. If the stars and the coach all get time to be more in sync, that alone should make the Bucks better.
But the hope for improvement doesn't stop there in Milwaukee. They made some important free agency additions, too, and appear to be ready to fix some of their issues from last season. Despite only having minimum salary deals to offer, the Bucks grabbed some talented veterans on the free agent market.
They needed wing depth, shooting, and perimeter defense, and they got it. In the backcourt, they added both Gary Trent Jr and Delon Wright. They have both been effective defenders in the past, and Wright has been consistently solid on the less glamorous end of the floor. Trent could start for Milwaukee right away, and he's a career 38.6% three-point shooter who has experience with Lillard.
When Milwaukee battled Indiana last season, perimeter defense was their largest concern. Seemingly every time the teams matched up, at least one guard would have a terrific night for the Pacers, and it was rarely the same player. Bennedict Mathurin, Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell, and Andrew Nembhard all had solid nights against the Central Division champs.
Wright and Trent should help in that area, and they aren't zeros on offense. They are two huge additions, and Taurean Prince was added to the mix as well. He will be an important depth piece on the wing and should give the Bucks some consistency in their forward rotation.
If the aforementioned free agent additions replace Patrick Beverley, Jae Crowder, and Malik Beasley in Rivers' rotation, then the Bucks will without a doubt be an improved team. How much they improve will depend on the degree that aging impacts the Bucks roster — by the time 2024 ends, Brook Lopez, Lillard, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Wright, Prince, and Pat Connaughton will all be over 30 years old.
Because Trent, Prince, Wright, and Lopez are all entering the final season on their contracts, this is an important season for the Bucks. They need to get back to their winning ways in the postseason — otherwise, changes could be on the horizon, and Antetokounmpo has a big raise coming next year.
For the Pacers specifically, taking down the Bucks may be harder next year. They have more talent and addressed some key needs, and Milwaukee will be hyper focused on beating Indiana. But it's still an important year for Antetokounmpo's team, and they are headed toward some key decisions. The Pacers will hope that their offensive style and potency can guide them past the Bucks again this season.
