Pacers G League affiliate Indiana Mad Ants announce coaching staff for 2024-25 season
The Indiana Pacers G League affiliate squad, the Indiana Mad Ants, announced their coaching staff for the 2024-25 season on Friday.
The group will be led once again by Tom Hankins, who is entering his fifth season guiding the group. He was a player development coach for the Pacers before heading over to lead the Mad Ants, and he still helps out with the NBA club when he's available. Hankins has steered the Mad Ants to the postseason in each of the last two years, though they haven't had playoff success.
"When the opportunity presented itself to me, I was super excited and wanted to jump in with both feet," Hankins said of originally joining the Mad Ants a few years ago.
Justin Wetzel has moved to the role of Associate Head Coach. He previously was with the team as an assistant coach, joining the franchise in 2022 ahead of the 2022-23 season. He had experience with several other G League franchises.
Bryce Taylor, a former overseas pro, is returning for his second season as a Mad Ants assistant. He joined the franchise in the fall of 2023, and two years prior he was a player development assistant with the Pacers. The final member of the Mad Ants coaching staff for the coming season is Rob Dosier, who was partially an assistant and partially a video coordinator last season. He was previously with the Washington Wizards and their G League affiliate.
The Mad Ants season starts on November 9. They are still filling out their roster for the coming season.
