Indiana Pacers GM says this summer league is an important week for Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker is four games into his second summer league. It's a key time for the young forward in his progression — he is playing big minutes for the first time since college while working to develop on the wing.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle explained before the summer sessions that he wanted to see increased physicality and conditioning from the young forward. Walker's defense, in particular, would be important for monitoring those abilities when it came to his short-term future.
Through four summer league outings, Walker is averaging 18 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. His defense has come and gone, and he has been asked to be a key ball handler for the blue and gold.
After Walker's first game, he expressed wanting more from himself. He had some high highs and low lows that day, some of which has improved in the games since. The young forward turns 21 in September.
Between Ben Sheppard, Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith, and Andrew Nembhard, minutes of the wing could be hard to come by for the blue and gold. That's why this summer league is important for Walker. If he shows progress and proves he is worthy of NBA minutes, he could be in line for more playing time this coming season.
Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan shared some thoughts on that reality during the broadcast of Indiana's second summer league game, which was against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"For us, and our team, that guy number five Jarace Walker. This is a big week for him. He was a high pick for us last year. Trying to get his way into our rotation this (past) year was a challenge because [we] had a lot of guys that played well, that were really blossoming," Buchanan began. "So we've expressed to him, this is an important week for you to show how you fit into our rotation. He does a lot of things well. We want to see him prove that this week."
Walker would be first in line for minutes if one of many players gets injured, and with a strong summer league, he could sneak into the back of the rotation regardless of health status. For the Pacers to hit their ceiling in the current era, Walker needs to become a serviceable player. He has clearly been better than last year in these summer sessions.
Indiana's final summer league outing is on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
