Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson impresses many at FanJam with highlight dunk
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers held their annual FanJam on Sunday, and it featured some important basketball moments and some lighter team-bonding exercises. In between, two-way contract guard Quenton Jackson produced a highlight that was discussed after the game.
When the clock was running, the Pacers got to scrimmage for 20 minutes. They had NBA-assigned officials, split the roster into two teams, and battled. They hoped it would be close enough to a real game that it would feel like a fifth preseason outing. "Nice to just get out, play, have fun, get our shape back," Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard said after the scrimmage.
Before the players left the court, an important yearly tradition was executed as new team staff members and first-year players sang a song and danced while dressed in costume. It's one of the more lighthearted fan-facing moments of the season.
FanJam is free to attend as fans get their first look at the Pacers ahead of a new season. And the crowd was treated to many fun highlights during the action. Obi Toppin had several impressive dunks — as he does — and a few other players mixed in some nice plays.
Jackson tried to match Toppin's dunking level with a late-game highlight that turned heads. The six-foot-five-inch guard drove past Andrew Nembhard in semi-transition, then leapt up from the middle of the lane for an explosive slam between Kendall Brown and Myles Turner. He let out a roar as he finished the play. The dunk can be seen below.
"That was a crazy dunk," Toppin said postgame.
This is Jackson's first training camp and preseason with the Pacers, and similarly his first FanJam. He joined the franchise on a two-way deal in March and signed another one in July. He had two points, four rebounds, and two assists for the Pacers last season.
